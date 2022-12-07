Volumes spurt at Hikal Ltd counter
Hikal Ltd notched up volume of 41.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares
IFB Industries Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Siemens Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 December 2022.
Hikal Ltd notched up volume of 41.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.02% to Rs.390.00. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.
IFB Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49561 shares. The stock rose 4.41% to Rs.950.00. Volumes stood at 46309 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 36.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.250.25. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.
Siemens Ltd witnessed volume of 24.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.43% to Rs.2,913.80. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 15.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.2,278.35. Volumes stood at 86367 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT