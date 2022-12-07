Volumes spurt at Hikal Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Siemens Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 December 2022.

Hikal Ltd notched up volume of 41.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.02% to Rs.390.00. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49561 shares. The stock rose 4.41% to Rs.950.00. Volumes stood at 46309 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 36.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.250.25. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd witnessed volume of 24.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.43% to Rs.2,913.80. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 15.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.2,278.35. Volumes stood at 86367 shares in the last session.

