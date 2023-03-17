Volumes spurt at HLE Glascoat Ltd counter
HLE Glascoat Ltd registered volume of 22927 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5958 shares
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Cyient Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 March 2023.
HLE Glascoat Ltd registered volume of 22927 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5958 shares. The stock rose 8.39% to Rs.526.90. Volumes stood at 5069 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd witnessed volume of 50629 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13278 shares. The stock increased 10.43% to Rs.307.00. Volumes stood at 12593 shares in the last session.
Clean Science & Technology Ltd clocked volume of 25036 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9678 shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.1,392.00. Volumes stood at 23815 shares in the last session.
Star Cement Ltd notched up volume of 26412 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12834 shares. The stock slipped 0.05% to Rs.107.40. Volumes stood at 11226 shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 12971 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6421 shares. The stock gained 3.14% to Rs.976.00. Volumes stood at 4495 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT