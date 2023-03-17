Volumes spurt at HLE Glascoat Ltd counter

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Cyient Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 March 2023.

HLE Glascoat Ltd registered volume of 22927 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5958 shares. The stock rose 8.39% to Rs.526.90. Volumes stood at 5069 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd witnessed volume of 50629 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13278 shares. The stock increased 10.43% to Rs.307.00. Volumes stood at 12593 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd clocked volume of 25036 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9678 shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.1,392.00. Volumes stood at 23815 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd notched up volume of 26412 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12834 shares. The stock slipped 0.05% to Rs.107.40. Volumes stood at 11226 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 12971 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6421 shares. The stock gained 3.14% to Rs.976.00. Volumes stood at 4495 shares in the last session.

