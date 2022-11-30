Volumes spurt at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 November 2022.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 4.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 433.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1031 shares. The stock rose 1.43% to Rs.1,894.50. Volumes stood at 5133 shares in the last session.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd clocked volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.29% to Rs.282.60. Volumes stood at 3.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Zomato Ltd notched up volume of 132.45 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.63.70. Volumes stood at 26.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd saw volume of 10382 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3387 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.6,235.00. Volumes stood at 8145 shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd saw volume of 37577 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14811 shares. The stock increased 1.62% to Rs.547.45. Volumes stood at 58022 shares in the last session.
