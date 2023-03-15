Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 26077 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11729 shares
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 March 2023.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 26077 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11729 shares. The stock slipped 0.10% to Rs.296.75. Volumes stood at 13289 shares in the last session.
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 569 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock dropped 0.84% to Rs.10,050.00. Volumes stood at 618 shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd registered volume of 17652 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10953 shares. The stock rose 0.34% to Rs.357.00. Volumes stood at 23199 shares in the last session.
TTK Prestige Ltd saw volume of 5041 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3881 shares. The stock dropped 1.48% to Rs.717.20. Volumes stood at 8740 shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 10188 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8200 shares. The stock dropped 2.80% to Rs.978.80. Volumes stood at 10785 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT