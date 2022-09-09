Volumes spurt at NESCO Ltd counter

NESCO Ltd registered volume of 32.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77504 shares

Nazara Technologies Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2022.

NESCO Ltd registered volume of 32.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77504 shares. The stock rose 11.22% to Rs.674.00. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Nazara Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 97.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.06% to Rs.755.90. Volumes stood at 10.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 85.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.251.45. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46477 shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.1,115.00. Volumes stood at 28130 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 27.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.75% to Rs.89.95. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News