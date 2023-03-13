Volumes spurt at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 22.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64003 shares

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 March 2023.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 22.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64003 shares. The stock rose 5.74% to Rs.393.05. Volumes stood at 67588 shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd clocked volume of 110.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.49 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.24% to Rs.413.45. Volumes stood at 12.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 87.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.62 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.42% to Rs.364.10. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Nazara Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 10.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.26% to Rs.510.25. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd saw volume of 6.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.31% to Rs.363.10. Volumes stood at 72360 shares in the last session.

