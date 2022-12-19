Volumes spurt at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 December 2022.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 38.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91801 shares. The stock rose 13.28% to Rs.873.70. Volumes stood at 40593 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 11.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.50% to Rs.301.60. Volumes stood at 4.82 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57729 shares. The stock increased 12.53% to Rs.464.25. Volumes stood at 75882 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd clocked volume of 12.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.510.15. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd saw volume of 731.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 150.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.63% to Rs.62.85. Volumes stood at 487.77 lakh shares in the last session.

