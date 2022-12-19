Volumes spurt at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd counter
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 38.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91801 shares
Varroc Engineering Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 December 2022.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 38.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91801 shares. The stock rose 13.28% to Rs.873.70. Volumes stood at 40593 shares in the last session.
Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 11.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.50% to Rs.301.60. Volumes stood at 4.82 lakh shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57729 shares. The stock increased 12.53% to Rs.464.25. Volumes stood at 75882 shares in the last session.
Torrent Power Ltd clocked volume of 12.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.510.15. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd saw volume of 731.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 150.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.63% to Rs.62.85. Volumes stood at 487.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT