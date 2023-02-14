Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9928.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.91% to Rs 73.88 crore Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 9928.00% to Rs 25.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.91% to Rs 73.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales73.8845.35 63 OPM %48.449.55 -PBDT35.093.41 929 PBT34.342.65 1196 NP25.070.25 9928



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)