Wardwizard commences operations of lithium-ion battery assembly line

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility commenced the operations of a lithium-ion battery assembly line with a capacity of 1 GWh/year. This move comes under the Phase 1 development of Wardwizard's 'Make in India' initiative.

Under the phased development plan of the EV ancillary cluster, the battery assembly line with a capacity of 1 GWh/year is a strategic move on the part of the company. It has been done with a vision to ensure the highest quality standards where the company can have direct control on the quality and standards of their battery packs. Further, with this move, the company has taken a step to solidify its contribution to the existing EV ecosystem. The company has accomplished the target of rolling out the first batch of assembled battery packs recently from this unit.

The company further plans to expand its R&D operations and production of electronic components in the EV Ancillary Cluster.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News