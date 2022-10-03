Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility records 70% jump in Sep e-bike sales

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility sold 4,261 units of electric two-wheelers in September 2022, registering the growth of 70%. This is almost double the growth as compared to September 2021, when the company had sold 2500 units of electric two-wheelers.

Entering the festive season with more demand for electric mobility, the company has observed a month on month growth of 146% as compared to August 2022, when the company had sold 1,729 units.

With the positive customer sentiments and the ease of supply chain issues, the company has clocked the sales mark of 8,448 units in Q2 of FY23, translating into a growth of 55% over Q2 of FY'22, when the company had sold 5,446 units of electric two-wheelers.

