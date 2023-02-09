Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 287.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.05% to Rs 29.42 crore Net profit of Weizmann rose 287.50% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 29.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.4222.28 32 OPM %9.424.98 -PBDT2.611.43 83 PBT1.830.59 210 NP1.550.40 288



