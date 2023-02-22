Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 189.25, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 0.17% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Welspun Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 189.25, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17612.35. The Sensex is at 59961.53, down 1.17%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 16.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 17.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5744.15, down 2.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

