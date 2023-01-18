Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 81.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.74% to Rs 50.83 crore Net profit of Wendt India rose 81.12% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.74% to Rs 50.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.8340.75 25 OPM %26.8121.79 -PBDT15.419.88 56 PBT13.457.78 73 NP10.075.56 81 Net profit of Wendt India rose 81.12% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.74% to Rs 50.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.50.8340.7526.8121.7915.419.8813.457.7810.075.56



