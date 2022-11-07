Wipro appoints Christopher Smith as MD, Australia and New Zealand

Christopher has over two decades of IT and Telecommunications experience in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The Indian IT, consulting and business process services company announced the appointment of Christopher Smith as the managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Christopher joins from Telstra, where he was the group owner of Telstra Purple, the largest Australian owned technology services company.

"Chris has joined us during an exciting phase of transformation in the APMEA growth journey. He will focus on Wipro's ambition to help our clients, people, and communities in A/NZ realize their boldest ambitions in an inclusive and purpose-driven way. I am confident that his global experience, deep local market knowledge, impressive track record in hyper growth, and client relationships will position Wipro strongly," said Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro executive board and chief executive officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), Wipro.

Christopher holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and an Executive MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM).

Wipro has been operating in Australia for over 20 years and focused on delivering sustained long-term value for our clients, partners, employees and the broader communities in which we operate. Most recently, Wipro was recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Australia, for 2022, for the third consecutive year.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

Wipro's consolidated net profit rose 3.72% to Rs 2,659 crore on 4.7% increase in revenue form operations to Rs 22,539.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firm's net profit declined 9.27% while revenue jumped 14.6% in Q2 FY23.

Shares of Wipro rose 0.51% to Rs 390.65 on Friday, 4 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News