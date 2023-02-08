Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 129.69% to Rs 1.47 crore Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 129.69% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.470.64 130 OPM %82.3132.81 -PBDT0.210.21 0 PBT0.210.21 0 NP0.210.21 0



