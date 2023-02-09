Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 31.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 68.07 crore Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 31.63% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.0776.10 -11 OPM %13.537.32 -PBDT9.3611.39 -18 PBT7.829.80 -20 NP4.957.24 -32



