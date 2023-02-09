Worth Peripherals standalone net profit declines 32.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.96% to Rs 48.41 crore Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 32.04% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.4159.01 -18 OPM %12.727.51 -PBDT7.5410.89 -31 PBT6.329.66 -35 NP4.927.24 -32 Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 32.04% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.48.4159.0112.727.517.5410.896.329.664.927.24 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)