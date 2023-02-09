Worth Peripherals standalone net profit declines 32.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.96% to Rs 48.41 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 32.04% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.4159.01 -18 OPM %12.727.51 -PBDT7.5410.89 -31 PBT6.329.66 -35 NP4.927.24 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:33 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Board of Escorts Kubota appoints director cum CFO

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]