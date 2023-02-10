Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 51.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.39% to Rs 20.64 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex declined 51.96% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.39% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.6436.46 -43 OPM %-1.654.72 -PBDT0.461.63 -72 PBT0.431.59 -73 NP0.491.02 -52

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 07:41 IST
