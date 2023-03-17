Yes Bank allots 1.66 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Capital Market | | Last Updated at March 17 2023 13:50 IST
Yes Bank has allotted 1,66,100 equity shares under ESOS on 16 March 2023. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 57,50,92,18,468/- consisting of 28,75,46,09,234 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.57,50,95,50,668/- consisting of 28,75,47,75,334 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each
