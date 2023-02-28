Zee Entertainment, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel will be watched

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The National Stock Exchange has withdrawn the circular excluding Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the futures and options segment after the company got interim relief from National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on the bankruptcy proceedings.

Vodafone Idea: The telco's board has allotted 12,000 unsecured, unrated and unlisted optionally convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure. The balance 4000 OCDs shall be allotted upon receipt of application form and subscription money and due intimation of the same shall be filed as necessary.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network. Airtel was the first service provider to roll-out 5G services in the country in October 2022. Today, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all states in the country.

Satin Creditcare Network: The non-banking finance company's board will meet on 2 March to consider the fresh fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Crest Ventures: The company's board will meet on 2 March 2 for raising of funds through issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

Tanla Platforms: The digital interactions company announced the launch of Wisely ATP - an innovative solution for protection against SMS phishing - at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. Wisely ATP is a one-stop platform to combat the challenge of SMS phishing comprehensively.

Wipro: The IT solutions provider announced four strategic global business lines (GBLs) to deepen alignment to clients' evolving business needs and capitalize on emerging opportunities in high-growth segments of the market. The new model sharpens focus on strategic growth areas: cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting.

