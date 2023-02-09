Zee Learn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 54.73 crore Net Loss of Zee Learn reported to Rs 161.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.7351.94 5 OPM %18.6216.79 -PBDT2.533.37 -25 PBT-5.91-6.62 11 NP-161.08-4.91 -3181



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)