Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 24.95 croreNet profit of Zodiac Energy rose 1.79% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.9519.69 27 OPM %9.626.96 -PBDT1.571.44 9 PBT1.371.29 6 NP1.141.12 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read