Zydus Life arm launches Topiramate extended-release in US
Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., a subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences has launched Topiramate extended-release capsules in the US.On 1 December 2022, the drug maker received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Topiramate extended-release capsules (USRLD: Trokendi XR) in the United States.
Topiramate extended-release capsule is indicated for epilepsy, initial monotherapy in patients 6 years of age and older with partial onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures; adjunctive therapy in patients 6 years of age and older with partial onset, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with lenox-gastaut syndrome (LGS). It is also indicated for prophylaxis of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older.
According to IQVIA data of November 2022, Topiramate extended-release capsule had annual sales of $488 million in the United States.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 82.6% to Rs 522.50 crore despite of a 10% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,134.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were down 0.91% to Rs 428.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT