Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 82.60% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 3942.60 croreNet profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 82.60% to Rs 522.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3002.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 3942.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3662.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3942.603662.60 8 OPM %20.6824.56 -PBDT824.60922.70 -11 PBT642.80745.40 -14 NP522.503002.30 -83
First Published: Fri,November 11 2022 12:17 IST
