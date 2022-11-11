Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 82.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 3942.60 crore Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 82.60% to Rs 522.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3002.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 3942.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3662.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3942.603662.60 8 OPM %20.6824.56 -PBDT824.60922.70 -11 PBT642.80745.40 -14 NP522.503002.30 -83 Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 82.60% to Rs 522.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3002.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 3942.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3662.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3942.603662.6020.6824.56824.60922.70642.80745.40522.503002.30 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



