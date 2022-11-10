Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 60.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 426.77 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness declined 60.55% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 426.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 380.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales426.77380.13 12 OPM %3.818.03 -PBDT14.6727.21 -46 PBT8.2421.10 -61 NP8.4721.47 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Thu,November 10 2022 12:50 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read