Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 60.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 426.77 crore Net profit of Zydus Wellness declined 60.55% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 426.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 380.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales426.77380.13 12 OPM %3.818.03 -PBDT14.6727.21 -46 PBT8.2421.10 -61 NP8.4721.47 -61 Net profit of Zydus Wellness declined 60.55% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 426.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 380.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.426.77380.133.818.0314.6727.218.2421.108.4721.47 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



