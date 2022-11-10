Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 60.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 426.77 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness declined 60.55% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 426.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 380.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales426.77380.13 12 OPM %3.818.03 -PBDT14.6727.21 -46 PBT8.2421.10 -61 NP8.4721.47 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,November 10 2022 12:50 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Board of Prism Johnson approves investment in captive wind power project

Next » Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]