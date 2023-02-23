Best of BS Opinion: Adani affair, long road to fiscal consolidation, & more
The top edit says the inauguration of India-Singapore real-time payment link via UPI demonstrates the local and global potential of India’s home-grown digital payment platform. Read it here
In other views:
Jaimini Bhagwati says the Adani affair has raised questions about India’s corporate governance norms and the integrity of its financial markets. Read it here
Rajesh Kumar assesses the medium-term outlook for government finances and their implications. Read it here
The second edit explains why the National Stock Exchange’s plan to extend trading hours across the equity and perhaps the equity derivatives segments could be fraught with risk. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘The BJP and the RSS are bullies, who think they know everything, understand everything and have no respect for anybody else’
Rahul Gandhi
