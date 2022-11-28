Best of BS Opinion: Early warning for reform, a turn in the tide, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today:

SURINDER SUD: Varieties of fruit and vegetables grown in other parts of the world are now cultivated in India, and have great promise for farmers.

AJAY SHAH: Firms work better when multiple minds are at work, when the CEO does not dominate decisions, and when there is a greater ability to discern errors early and change course.

TAMAL BANDYOPADHYAY: A public credit registry needs to be backed and governed by a comprehensive Public Credit Registry Act in consultation with the government, and it must follow the latest privacy guidelines based on a laid-down consent framework.

The first edit says reforms are needed to reverse the decline in FDI inflow. According to the second edit, India Inc’s Q2 results do not portend a good picture

Given the headwinds to domestic growth mainly emanating from the global uncertainties, the RBI should consider moderating the pace of its monetary tightening from the earlier 50 basis points

 

Confederation of Indian Industry


First Published: Mon,November 28 2022 06:30 IST
Prev » WTO calls for free trade in goods to cope with climate change

