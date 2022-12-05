Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics  BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Ajit Balakrishnan examines the possibilities that artificial intelligence opens up. Read more

Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the options before the RBI on rate hikes. Read more

Debashis Basu is of the view that Sebi is fighting a losing battle against those who influence the markets. Read more

The first edit says there should be no let-up in the RBI’s inflation battle. Read more According to the second edit, there is greater need for deliberations on capital gains tax. Read more

QUOTE OF THE DAY

 

I believe the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is organisational accountability from top to bottom.

 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Mon,December 05 2022 06:30 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

BS OPINIONBS SPECIALCURATED CONTENTARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCERBIINTEREST RATE HIKEOPINIONSPECIAL

Prev » A 35-basis-point rate increase could be par for the course

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]