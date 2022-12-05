Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more
Topics BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content
Ajit Balakrishnan examines the possibilities that artificial intelligence opens up. Read more
Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the options before the RBI on rate hikes. Read more
Debashis Basu is of the view that Sebi is fighting a losing battle against those who influence the markets. Read more
The first edit says there should be no let-up in the RBI’s inflation battle. Read more According to the second edit, there is greater need for deliberations on capital gains tax. Read more
QUOTE OF THE DAY
I believe the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is organisational accountability from top to bottom.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel