Best of BS Opinion: Fighting inflation, blurred energy nirvana & more

Airbus C295 (Photo: ANI)

AJAI SHUKLA: There remain questions over the Indian military’s capabilities, and whether it could prevail in a two-front war that analysts anticipate, with China fighting its version of an “informatised war” and an Indian Army a more conventional one.

VANDANA GOMBAR: The headlines on coal and coal power may be befuddling, but there are some solid numbers emerging on how the world is becoming greener, and how electricity generation is becoming increasingly decentralised.

The first edit says although the central bank’s mandate is domestic price stability, it may have to account for the possibility of large capital outflows and currency market volatility because they will have implications for inflation outcomes. The second edit: The government should avoid imposing Hindi.