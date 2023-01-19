Best of BS Opinion: Margin of safety, Overtaking China, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

In the context of Sebi’s proposal to extend the ASBA system, which operates in the primary market to the secondary market, our lead editorial notes that the secondary ASBA mechanism would have to be well-designed, and stress-tested to prevent slowdowns and glitches in practice. If it can be made to work, it would definitely reduce concerns about misuse of client funds. Read here In other views: Lowering the fiscal deficit to sustainable levels will be the biggest challenge for the Budget. It is not going to be easy but there are enough reasons for the government to keep pedalling hard, writes Pranjul Bhandari. Read here Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy note that the success of the smart city mission depends on urban local bodies and it is imperative to carve out a bigger role for them in national development strategies. Read here                                                                                      Quote of the day “A lot of businesses and companies are looking towards India as an investment destination as they try to diversify away from countries including China.” - IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath

First Published: Thu,January 19 2023 06:30 IST
