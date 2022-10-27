Best of BS Opinion: Protecting competition, the overvalued rupee, and more

Photo: Bloomberg

The imposition of two fines within a week on Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) indicates that the regulator is coming to grips with the nuances of monopolistic behaviour in the digital space. The top edit explains why the CCI's actions will open up the android space.

The second edit argues that with the production of sugarcane, sugar and cane-based ethanol set to scale new peaks in the current sugar season that began from this month, there seems little reason to persist with the moratorium on sugar exports imposed in May.

Pointing out that the rupee has been mostly overvalued against the dollar, Jaimini Bhagwati reflects on the attendant implications for the level of foreign exchange the Reserve Bank should hold.

Anurag Vishwanath says China's 20th Party Congress was a festschrift to President Xi Jinping delivered by Xi himself.