Best of BS Opinion: Protecting competition, the overvalued rupee, and more
Topics BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content
The imposition of two fines within a week on Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) indicates that the regulator is coming to grips with the nuances of monopolistic behaviour in the digital space. The top edit explains why the CCI’s actions will open up the android space. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit argues that with the production of sugarcane, sugar and cane-based ethanol set to scale new peaks in the current sugar season that began from this month, there seems little reason to persist with the moratorium on sugar exports imposed in May. Read it here
Pointing out that the rupee has been mostly overvalued against the dollar, Jaimini Bhagwati reflects on the attendant implications for the level of foreign exchange the Reserve Bank should hold. Read it here
Anurag Vishwanath says China’s 20th Party Congress was a festschrift to President Xi Jinping delivered by Xi himself. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“AAP wants to prove that it is not any of the things that the BJP accuses it of – such as being Left-liberal, anti-Hindu or urban Naxalite”
A senior BJP leader
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel