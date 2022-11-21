Best of BS Opinion: Protecting data privacy, the FTX fraud, and more

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

As expected, the two-week long 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP27 – and the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan did not advance the anti-climate change agenda as much as was hoped, although there was some progress on the principle of loss and damage. For India, there were no major advances on its agenda for adaptation, nor did it manage to protect its expanding coal usage. But the good news, as the top edit points out here, a reasonable number of countries, including the European Union, agreed in principle to this stand. For the first time, therefore, India was not seen as a blocker.

