Best of BS Opinion: Protecting data privacy, the FTX fraud, and more
Topics BS Opinion | Data Privacy | COP27
As expected, the two-week long 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP27 – and the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan did not advance the anti-climate change agenda as much as was hoped, although there was some progress on the principle of loss and damage. For India, there were no major advances on its agenda for adaptation, nor did it manage to protect its expanding coal usage. But the good news, as the top edit points out here, a reasonable number of countries, including the European Union, agreed in principle to this stand. For the first time, therefore, India was not seen as a blocker.
In other views:
Debashis Basu chalks out the lessons and first principles of investing from the spectacular failure of FTX, the crypto exchange. Read it here
Mihir Sharma examines the G-20 declaration at Bali and what it implies for India’s presidency. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay asks whether the banks’ dream run will continue, given the rising cost of money, which will put net interest margins under pressure. Read it here
The second edit points out that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, is an improvement on the previous draft but gives the government too much discretion. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“The probabilities say if we're not in a recession right now, we're likely to be in one very soon”
- Jeff Bezos
