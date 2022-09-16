Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
Topics BS Special | Curated Content
Demand destruction caused by the pandemic and associated restrictions have moderated over the past year, with the resumption of mobility and trade. But, as the top edit points out, it’s the sustainability of demand that will be critical to the economic recovery. Read it here
In other views
The second edit explains why, though the tech sector is still adjusting to the post-pandemic world, growth recovery will occur sooner or later. Read it here
T T Ram Mohan points out that the prospect of a substantial escalation of war in Ukraine bodes ill for the world economy. India’s policy makers need to brace for a rougher ride ahead, he adds. Read it here
Vanita Kohli Khandekar mulls the future of news media in the light of several recent global deals. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘We are being penalised far more than we should have been’
Byju Raveendran on his company’s increased losses for FY21
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onBS SPECIALCURATED CONTENTOPINIONSPECIAL
Prev » Search for growth