Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, The yatra magic, and more
Topics Curated Content | BS Special | BS Opinion
The Election Commission’s proposal requiring political parties and candidates to explain the rationale of promises made and the possible ways to finance such promises requires careful thought to ensure that the level playing field, which is an absolute necessity in a democracy, is not disturbed, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views The second edit points out that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being conducted by Rahul Gandhi will only be effective if it has a purpose and end-point, neither of which is visible today. Read it here
Shyam Ponappa says with 5G, India has the opportunity to adopt a resource-sharing approach for telecom infrastructure and spectrum to maximise efficient use of capital. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY Gernot Wagner and Tom Brookes explain the high stakes of climate risk accounting. Read it here
‘The government has responded to the employment crisis. But simultaneously, society has to respond by providing employment’
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel