Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, The yatra magic, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics  Curated Content | BS Special | BS Opinion

The Election Commission’s proposal requiring political parties and candidates to explain the rationale of promises made and the possible ways to finance such promises requires careful thought to ensure that the level playing field, which is an absolute necessity in a democracy, is not disturbed, says the top edit. Read it here  

In other views The second edit points out that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being conducted by Rahul Gandhi will only be effective if it has a purpose and end-point, neither of which is visible today. Read it here  

Shyam Ponappa says with 5G, India has the opportunity to adopt a resource-sharing approach for telecom infrastructure and spectrum to maximise efficient use of capital. Read it here     

QUOTE OF THE DAY Gernot Wagner and Tom Brookes explain the high stakes of climate risk accounting. Read it here

‘The government has responded to the employment crisis. But simultaneously, society has to respond by providing employment’  

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Curated Content

First Published: Thu,October 06 2022 06:41 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

CURATED CONTENTBS SPECIALBS OPINIONOPINIONSPECIAL

Prev » The high stakes of climate-risk accounting

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]