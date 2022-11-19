Best of BS Opinion: Voting against self-interest, fiscal deficit, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today:

Topics  BS Opinion | Fiscal Deficit | voting

There was a time when well-meaning observers of a struggling Indian economy used to say that they were short-term pessimists about the country, but long-term optimists. Now there may be an unexpected inversion of that view. T N Ninan elaborates.

Devangshu Datta says the US midterm elections have confirmed the “Cold Civil War” thesis some commentators have been touting. US voters are mostly frozen on either side of a high ideological fence.

TCA Srinivasa Raghavan explains why the population factor needs to be woven into the fiscal deficit, as it has been done for carbon emission.

“When I am successful, I am Belgian. When I am not, I am from Congo,” says a player. Kanika Datta on racism in football.

QUOTE

 

There are people who could make better use of that money than I could.

 

- Author Katherine Rundell, whose biography of John Donne won her the Baillie Gifford Prize for £50,000


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sat,November 19 2022 06:30 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

BS OPINIONFISCAL DEFICITVOTINGINDIAN ECONOMYUS MIDTERM ELECTIONSPOPULATIONCARBON EMISSIONSFIFA WORLD CUP 2022OPINIONSPECIAL

Prev » Voting against self-interest

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]