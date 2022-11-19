Best of BS Opinion: Voting against self-interest, fiscal deficit, and more
There was a time when well-meaning observers of a struggling Indian economy used to say that they were short-term pessimists about the country, but long-term optimists. Now there may be an unexpected inversion of that view. T N Ninan elaborates.
Devangshu Datta says the US midterm elections have confirmed the “Cold Civil War” thesis some commentators have been touting. US voters are mostly frozen on either side of a high ideological fence.
TCA Srinivasa Raghavan explains why the population factor needs to be woven into the fiscal deficit, as it has been done for carbon emission.
“When I am successful, I am Belgian. When I am not, I am from Congo,” says a player. Kanika Datta on racism in football.
QUOTE
There are people who could make better use of that money than I could.
- Author Katherine Rundell, whose biography of John Donne won her the Baillie Gifford Prize for £50,000
