Best of BS Opinion: Weak sentiment, mutual funds beyond returns, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics  BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Calendar 2023 so far has seen volatile markets and a sequence of unusual market-related events. Investors are turning increasingly cautious because of rising interest rates, high inflation, and projections of slower growth. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that broader market valuations could correct until a new equilibrium that adequately discounts higher interest rates is reached. Read here


In other views:


On the approach adopted at the recently concluded 85th Congress Party plenary at Raipur, our second editorial notes that it is hard to see why the Congress is expecting a different result by doing the same thing over and over again. Read here


As regulated institutions, and considering their size of investments, mutual funds can and should play an important influencing role in improving the corporate governance of the investee companies, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here


Quote

 

“The argument that the recovery has become shallower does not make sense since one is not making a fair comparison.”  

 

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran



Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on BS Special

First Published: Thu,March 02 2023 06:30 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

BS SPECIALBS OPINIONCURATED CONTENTOPINIONSPECIAL

Prev » New thermal plants: A reality check

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]