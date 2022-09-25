Fears of weaker rupee, higher inflation worsen
Topics Rupee vs dollar | India inflation | logistics sector
The Commerce Ministry allowed invoicing, receipts, and payments in rupees through Special Vostro Accounts (SVA) for trade transactions in sync with the instructions of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 11, but refrained from saying whether exporters will receive incentives such as duty drawback against receipt of payments through SVA for their exports. It allowed export of broken rice till this month-end and import of PET flakes under licensing subject to fulfilment of prescribed conditions. The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) amended the procedures for imports under Tariff Rate Quota and the documentation requirements for supplies from Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) to Export Oriented Units (EOU).
