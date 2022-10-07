Unmistakable slowdown: Some indicators disappoint, some flatter to deceive

The signs of an economic slowdown are unmissable. Whether it is industrial production, electricity generation, exports, or revenue from goods and services tax (GST), there is a loss of momentum. Some indicators flatter to deceive, like bank credit, which is growing at about 14 per cent. But when wholesale price inflation is at 12.4 per cent, much of the growth merely reflects the general price rise.

Take merchandise exports, which had an initial carry-over momentum from last year’s surge. But by September they had not only lost that momentum but shrunk — by 3.5 per cent during the month. The details were even more worrying. Engineering goods exports were down in September by 17 per cent, while textiles (yarn, made-ups, garments, etc) were down by 31.5 per cent. The sharp surge in electronic goods exports (up a massive 64 per cent) could not fully make up for the ground lost, and in any case this sector has lower domestic value addition. Overall result: The merchandise trade deficit for the first six months has nearly doubled. The larger current account deficit (including trade in services) for the full year is forecast to reach by far the highest level in a decade.