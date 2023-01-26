Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab are political gimmickry: BJP's Tarun Chugh
Topics AAP government | Punjab | healthcare
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the AAP government in Punjab is "indulging in political gimmickry by announcing the opening of new Aam Aadmi clinics in the state".
The AAP government is "trying to get political mileage out of the health issues of the state", he said.
Chugh claimed that the entire state "knows that the health dispensaries and mini hospitals are being converted into Aam Aadmi clinics for political reasons".
"Instead of strengthening the infrastructure in the already-existing structure of dispensaries, the AAP government is making a political joke at the cost of the health of the people in Punjab," he added.
Chugh demanded a judicial inquiry into the removal of Health Secretary Ajoy Sharma, and said that "the entire administrative structure in Punjab is facing a collapse due to the political whims and fancies of the AAP leaders in Delhi and Punjab".
--IANS
dr/sha
