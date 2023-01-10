Aam Adami Party most corrupt party in the country, says BJP leader

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

The BJP on Monday said that the Aam Adami party is the most corrupt party of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: "The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi, saying that it will take action against corruption, provide security to women and drive out the corrupt, but today, the same party has become the most corrupt party in the country."

Furthering his attack on the AAP, Sirsa said: "In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party does politics on the safety of women, while in Punjab, it has made Balbir Singh, who has been convicted for assaulting a woman and is currently out on bail, a minister."

"Even after the audio tape was leaked in the extortion case, Fauja Singh was not removed from the post of minister for four months. It is clear from this that Arvind Kejriwal is hungry for money and makes corrupt people ministers," Sirsa claimed.

Senior AAP leader Balbir Singh was inducted into the Punjab cabinet on January 7. He was sworn in after resignation of Fauja Singh.

Fauja Singh Sarari resigned, months after he was embroiled in a controversy over an audio clip in which he allegedly discussed ways to "trap" some contractors to "extort" money.

--IANS

dr/svn/