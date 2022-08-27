BJP diverting people's attention from real issues, says K T Rama Rao
Topics BJP | K T Rama Rao | Telangana Rashtra Samithi
BJP is highlighting the issue of polarisation to divert people's attention from rising prices, TRS working president K T Rama Rao alleged on Saturday.
The job of the government is to provide education, health, drinking water, good roads, law and order, but they are not the priority of the party, he said in an apparent reference to the BJP.
Instead, they (BJP) talk about what one should eat, speak and do, and keep mum when asked about the price of LPG cylinder going up to Rs 1,000, he said.
"GDP is rising in the country. You know what GDP is? Gas, diesel and petrol. Their prices are rising. They (BJP) don't talk about that. Then, how to divert (public attention)? (They talk about) Halal, hijab, Munawar Faruqui," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
"Which God tells us to fight among ourselves in His name? Has any God said so? God of any religion?," he said at an event held for launching study material for B R Ambedkar Open University competitive examination.
The focus should be on addressing problems related to drinking water, hunger and others, said Rama Rao, who is also a Minister.
He said the economies of China and India were of the same size in 1987, now China has reached the size of USD 16 trillion, according to a release from his office.
Telangana, however, has achieved progress during the last 8 years, he claimed.
With 2.50 per cent of the population of the country, the State contributes five per cent of the GDP, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel