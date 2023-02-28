CBI acting lawfully, AAP does not believe in Constitution, says BJP

Representative Image

The BJP hit out at the AAP for protesting against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the "corrupt" but it seems that the city's ruling party does not believe in law, Constitution and people.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "With its 'drama' and show of 'anarchy', the AAP has signalled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court."

Bhatia described the AAP as "Arajak Apradh Party" (anarchic criminal party) and said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have taken oath on the Constitution to destroy it.

He further said, "Neither does Kejriwal abide by law nor he sacks his ministers involved in corruption. Jain has not received bail yet because courts believe that the charges against him are serious."

A special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4, a day after his arrest in the excise scam case.