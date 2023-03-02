CBI should also probe Punjab's excise policy, says BJP's Tarun Chugh
BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday demanded that the CBI probe into the Delhi liquor policy case should be extended to Punjab as well.
Chugh said the beneficiaries of Punjab's excise policy have alleged connections in Delhi and Punjab has been losing a big chunk of revenue ever since the AAP government came to power in the state last year.
Chugh claimed that the Punjab excise policy for 2022-23 is similar to Delhi's 2021-22 liquor policy, adding that both were drafted by Manish Sisodia and his team.
This, he said, was confirmed by Arvind Kejriwal, who had tweeted that the excise policy which had to be scrapped in Delhi is working wonders in Punjab.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel