Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary.

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday demanded that the CBI probe into the Delhi liquor policy case should be extended to Punjab as well.

Chugh said the beneficiaries of Punjab's excise policy have alleged connections in Delhi and Punjab has been losing a big chunk of revenue ever since the AAP government came to power in the state last year.

Chugh claimed that the Punjab excise policy for 2022-23 is similar to Delhi's 2021-22 liquor policy, adding that both were drafted by Manish Sisodia and his team.

This, he said, was confirmed by Arvind Kejriwal, who had tweeted that the excise policy which had to be scrapped in Delhi is working wonders in Punjab.