Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: NCP asks President to act against governor

File photo of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking action against Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Koshyari had said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of the "olden days", a comment that triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, with activists of NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and other organisations staging protests for his ouster.

In a letter addressed to the President, NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged the governor has on numerous occasions made controversial remarks and statements that hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra and this conduct was unacceptable.

"The office of the governor is an important institution as enshrined in our Constitution and not only the popular government of the state, but the entire population looks up to the governor as the protector of their Constitutional rights," Tapase wrote.

However on numerous occasions it is observed that the governor has made controversial remarks and statements, which hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra and this conduct is totally unacceptable as per the precedent, he said.

The NCP leader urged the President to conduct an independent enquiry and issue necessary directions or effect necessary change wherein the dignity of the governor's office is maintained.

Meanwhile, activists of the Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest against the governor, during which they shouted slogans and slapped his portrait.