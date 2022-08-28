CWC to meet today to approve schedule for election of Congress president

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the CWC meeting. (Photo: PTI)

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on Sunday afternoon to discuss and approve the final schedule for the election of Congress president.

It is expected that the CWC will hold a virtual meeting at 3:30 pm on Sunday. Further, the meeting will approve the final date schedule for the upcoming election for the post of Congress party president.

This comes in the backdrop of the party's senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday.

The sources had said that the election for the post of president has now become a challenge for Congress with the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to contest the polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress party completed the internal election process. The party had announced that the election for the post of president would be held between August 21 and September 20 but despite several attempts, Rahul Gandhi has not cleared his stance till now.

According to sources, the Central Election Authority has made preparations to complete the election process on time. The chairman of the authority is waiting for a meeting of the Congress Working Committee which will announce the election dates for the post of chairman and then the authority will notify the same.

Sources said the process seems to remain stuck since Rahul Gandhi is not willing to contest the election for the post of Congress president, although all the efforts to convince him are still going on.

Meanwhile, Congress plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.