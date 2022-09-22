Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah's close aide Hamid Ali Khan
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's close aide Hamid Ali Khan, who was arrested after a raid by the Anti-Corruption Branch last week.
According to officials, an unlicensed weapon, Rs 12 lakh cash, and some cartridges were found in Ali's premises.
Metropolitan Magistrate Snehil Sharma granted relief to Khan, saying the accused has been in custody since September 16, and no further recovery was effected from him.
All the witnesses in the case were police witnesses, and a charge sheet or a supplementary charge sheet in the case will take considerable time, the court said.
"...Also accused is well-routed in society and he is no more required for the purpose of investigation related to this case and having regard to the nature of offence and period of punishment this court grants bail to accused Hamid Ali Khan as further custody will not serve any purpose," it said.
The court then directed the accused to furnish a bail bond of Rs 25,000, along with two sureties of like amount.
Other conditions of the bail include that of the accused appearing before the investigating officer and the court, not offering inducement or extending threat to prosecution witnesses, and not leaving the territory of India.
The Jamia Nagar police station had registered the FIR against Hamid Ali under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onDELHIAAPAMANATULLAH KHANPOLITICSNATIONAL