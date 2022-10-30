Delhi LG asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to revisit 'Red Light On, Gaddi Off' drive

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday called out the lies and bluff being publicised by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pertaining to the "Red Light On, Gaddi Off" campaign, informed the official sources.

According to sources, LG sent the file about the "Red Light On, Gaddi Off" campaign to the Chief Minister with advice to reconsider the proposal in light of observations made by him (LG) on the file.

Pointing out the inhuman and exploitative use of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) at extremely polluted traffic intersections and sites, the LG highlighted, "the basic premise of the campaign which seeks to risk the health of 'few individuals' 'on the assumption' of protecting the 'health of many' is faulty and does not appear to have any parallel in any other civilized metropolitan city".

As per sources, the LG further added that any effective and sustainable solution to this longstanding problem would involve technological interventions and not ad hoc steps, "year after year and in the long run technological solutions need to be found for enforcement of such measures, rather than deploying humans and putting them at risk," he observed.

Delhi LG VK Saxena further noted that though air pollution threatens all, the poor and marginalised sections of society bear greater and disproportionate impacts of the pollution, often created by those well-offs. The deployment of CD volunteers under the proposed campaign seems to reinforce and perpetuate the same inequality, which is unfortunate and in contravention of the basic right to life and equality.

The LG has also highlighted that the "Outcome of the previous campaigns is not reflected in the proposal and there is no impact assessment report provided to support the effectiveness of the earlier campaigns in improving air quality in the city".

According to sources, the LG has simultaneously unmasked the blatant lies and called out the bluff being run by Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Rai, and the Aam Aadmi Party by alluding to facts.

"It is seen that the above proposal was pending at the level of Hon'ble CM for more than 10 days w.e.f. 11.10.2022 to 21.10.2022 and the file was received in my office only on 21.10.2022," he noted.

Hitting out at Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal's remark stating that the Delhi LG should not politicise the health of the citizens in the national capital, LG VK Saxena said that "false accusations" and "political insinuations" on part of the Minister is unbecoming.

"I am constrained to mention that such frivolous behaviour entailing baseless allegations, false accusations, and political insinuations, on the part of a Minister is unbecoming, to say the least. That it was done against a constitutional authority, solely for political one-upmanship and publicity is extremely improper and unfortunate," the LG noted.

According to sources, Delhi LG VK Saxena advised Delhi CM and his Ministers to refrain from such antics and observed that publicising issues prematurely and making political allegations even before the matter is submitted or while it is under consideration, violates the basic principles of governance and at the same time restricts/obstructs the constitutional right of formulating an independent opinion on the subject.