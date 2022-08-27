Delhi LG office returns 47 files signed by CMO staff instead of CM Kejriwal
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office has returned 47 files signed by the CMO staff instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources said Saturday. The move is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the national capital.
The development came nearly a week after LG VK Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinion and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.
The files returned by the LG Secretariat included those related to the education department and the Waqf Board among others, the sources at the LG office said.
The sources claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the issue being raised by Saxena.
