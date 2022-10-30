Gopal Rai convenes high-level meeting for GRAP-3 implementation today

Photo: Twitter

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss the issues related to the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi.

On October 30, at 12 noon, a meeting will be held in the Civil Lines Camp office of Minister Gopal Rai.

Officers related to Environment Department and other departments will be present at the meeting.

With rising pollution levels, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued instructions to implement GRAP-3 in Delhi-NCR today.

Earlier on Saturday, to address the deteriorating air quality of the National Capital Region, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the CAQM in NCR and adjoining areas held an emergency meeting.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, the Commission noted that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Severe category from 29.10.2022 to 30.10.2022. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in a Severe category from 31.10.2022 to 01.11.2022 and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between the Severe to Very Poor category. The winds are forecasted to be CALM in the coming days and the wind direction is likely to change course frequently. Thus, there is a high likelihood of the pollutants getting trapped in the region and not getting dispersed effectively", the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

Ministry further said that the Sub-committee exhaustively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip in the coming days and in an effort to address the AQI of Delhi-NCR, the sub-committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), today with immediate effect in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stage I and Stage II of GRAP. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage III under GRAP during this period.

Further, the CAQM appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter "Choose a cleaner commute - share a ride to work or use public transport or walk or cycle. People, whose positions allow working from home, may work from home. Do not use coal and wood for heating purpose. Individual house owners may provide electric heaters (during winters) to security staff to avoid open burning. Combine errands and reduce trips. Walk to errands wherever possible," the Ministry had said in a Statement.