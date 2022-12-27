Khurshid calls Rahul Gandhi 'superhuman', lauds for Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has described Rahul Gandhi as "superhuman" and a "yogi doing tapasya", lauding the former party chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also compared Gandhi to Lord Ram and Congress workers to his brother Bharat.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Khurshid, who is the state coordinator of the yatra, said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-shirt (for the Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi, he has called himself so, doing his 'tapasya' (penance) with focus." Drawing a parallel with Lord Ram and his brother Bharat, Khurshid said, "Lord Ram's 'khadau' (wooden slipper) goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes his 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji will also come, this is our belief." He was responding to a question about the Gandhi-led yatra not passing through Uttar Pradesh till now.

The yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3 through Loni in Ghaziabad. It will then pass through Baghpat and Shamli to enter Haryana.

He said the yatra will follow the scientific guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic.

His statement came in the backdrop of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking Gandhi to consider suspending the yatra if COVID-19 protocols could not be followed.

To a question related to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Khurshid said, "We respect him that's why our leader Rahul Gandhi went to his samadhi. The actions of other BJP leaders are not worthy of respect." He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is working to unite those who love the country while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works to break the country by spreading hatred.

Reacting on Khurshid's statement, BJP spokesman Harishchandra Srivastava said Khurshid's remarks reflect nothing but sycophancy.

"Khurshid saheb needs to think thousands of times before comparing Rahul Gandhi with the 'mahapurush' who is followed by the entire world. He is a barrister but his statement is a symbol of sycophancy," Srivastava added.